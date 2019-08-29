California [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Until now, we have seen smartphones with hole-punch cameras. However, it seems Google is preparing a smartwatch with a similar set-up.
A new patent by the search giant, spotted by Dutch publication Letsgodigital, hints at a purported Google Pixel smartwatch that would come equipped with a camera in the middle of the device that would feature a digital turning ring.
The design patent, titled 'Camera Watch', had been filed by the company in mid-2017, indicating work on the smartwatch had been ongoing for quite some time. If launched, it could become the first smartwatch by Google to offer camera capabilities. (ANI)
Google patent hints at Pixel smartwatch with a hole-punch camera
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:59 IST
