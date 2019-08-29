Google patent hints at Pixel smartwatch with a hole-punch camera

California [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Until now, we have seen smartphones with hole-punch cameras. However, it seems Google is preparing a smartwatch with a similar set-up.

A new patent by the search giant, spotted by Dutch publication Letsgodigital, hints at a purported Google Pixel smartwatch that would come equipped with a camera in the middle of the device that would feature a digital turning ring.

The design patent, titled 'Camera Watch', had been filed by the company in mid-2017, indicating work on the smartwatch had been ongoing for quite some time. If launched, it could become the first smartwatch by Google to offer camera capabilities. (ANI)

