Google patent hints at Pixel smartwatch with a hole-punch camera

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:59 IST

California [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Until now, we have seen smartphones with hole-punch cameras. However, it seems Google is preparing a smartwatch with a similar set-up.
A new patent by the search giant, spotted by Dutch publication Letsgodigital, hints at a purported Google Pixel smartwatch that would come equipped with a camera in the middle of the device that would feature a digital turning ring.
The design patent, titled 'Camera Watch', had been filed by the company in mid-2017, indicating work on the smartwatch had been ongoing for quite some time. If launched, it could become the first smartwatch by Google to offer camera capabilities. (ANI)

