Google Photos for iOS can now add filters on videos

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): The Google Photos app for iOS will now be able to add filters to clips after getting an updated video editor with new features.

With the help of these new features, the users will now be able to trim video clips and use also the crop feature, the Verge reported.

As per a report in the Verge, the users will also be enabled to adjust the exposure, contrast of the videos with the help of the updated video editor.

The new video editor options will work similarly to the existing image editing tools.

The user just has to click on the edit button when previewing a video, and then the user will be taken to the new editor. (ANI)

