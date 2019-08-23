Representative image
Google Photos now lets you copy text within images

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:53 IST

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): Google Photos has been added with a new feature that allows users to search for photos by the text in them.
In an official tweet, Google Photos confirmed that optical character recognition (OCR) is now supported for photos which are uploaded.
Once you find the photo, simply click on the Lens button, highlight the text, and use the copy/paste option. The feature is currently being rolled out. (ANI)

