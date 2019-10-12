Representative image
Representative image

Google Pixelbook Go with ribbed back leaks ahead of official launch

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:12 IST

California [USA], October 11 (ANI): Google's anticipated Pixel event is right around the corner, but that is no stopping the leaks. In the latest series, official images and hands-on video of the upcoming Pixelbook Go device have been leaked.
The images, exclusively acquired by 9to5 Google, showcase the Pixelbook Go with a ribbed back in a 'coral-esque colour'. It also features two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As for the innards, the Pixelbook Go will be available in various configurations with up to a 4K Molecular Display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Google is scheduled to reveal its next-gen Pixel series of smartphones, laptops, and other devices at an event on October 15th. (ANI)

