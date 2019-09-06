Representative image
Google Search to show you personalised TV, movie recommendations

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:23 IST

California [USA], September 5 (ANI): Google Search will now recommend TV shows and movies to watch as it aims to make its search tool more customised for its users.

In its official blog, Google notes that starting today in the US, when users search for things like "good shows to watch" or "what to watch" on the mobile app, they can tap on the "Top picks for you" carousel to begin rating shows or movies.

Once the user has decided on the genre of movie or shows to watch, Google Search will help find where the content is based on their streaming subscriptions. (ANI)

