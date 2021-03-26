Google Stadia might roll out touch screen control on Android

Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): Tech giant Google's cloud gaming service Stadia is testing touchscreen controls on Android, and might roll out a 'direct touch' feature in it soon.

According to The Verge, 9to5Google has analysed the latest Stadia release on Android and found multiple references to a "direct touch" feature. Once enabled, direct touch will allow Stadia users to tap, swipe, and pinch elements in games, or continue to use a Bluetooth or USB controller.

However, it is not yet clear which games will support direct touch, though Stadia currently has very limited support for touchscreen controls in games like Monopoly that allow users to toggle a touch mode on. This new direct touch feature has only been discovered in the Android version of Stadia, and will later be rolled over to the web version for iOS, too.



As reported by The Verge, Google has not officially detailed direct touch for Stadia.

Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service has implemented a variety of touch controls across more than 20 games, allowing Xbox players to enjoy games without a controller.

The Verge unveiled that Google also appears to be readying Android TV support for Stadia. 9to5Google noted that there are explicit references to Android TV in this latest Stadia app update. Stadia launched on Chromecast Ultra devices, but support for Android TV has been missing since Stadia's debut more than a year ago. (ANI)

