Google Stadia to allow publishers to offer their own games

California [USA], June 10 (ANI): Google's upcoming gaming service Stadia will apparently allow publishers to offer their own gaming subscriptions.

Head of Google Stadia, Phil Harrison, said publishers will be allowed to offer their subscriptions through the service, The Verge reports.

Harrison indicated that publishers with bigger catalogs and significant line-ups will be allowed to offer subscriptions. Electronic Arts have already confirmed that it will offer games through Stadia. (ANI)

