Google starts to roll out 'Quick Phrases' feature

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Google Assistant will soon be able to respond to certain phrases without requiring that you say the wake phrase "Hey, Google".

As per GSM Arena, 'Quick Phrases' is now rolling out to a Google Pixel 3 XL that was running the Android 12 Beta. It's not known whether Android 12 is a requirement for Quick Phrases. It's worth noting this was also the Google App version 12.39.17.29.

The feature needs to be activated from the Google Assistant settings. Once enabled, Google Assistant will listen for certain phrases depending on the context.



For example, if an alarm is going off, the Assistant will listen for whether the user says "Stop" or "Snooze" without requiring the user to say "Hey Google". An incoming call can be answered by just saying "Answer" or rejected by saying "Decline".

Back in September, 9to5Google published a list of commands believes to be these Quick Phrases.

It included things like "Cancel the alarm", "Send a broadcast", "What's the weather?", "Turn up the volume", and "Pause the music". (ANI)

