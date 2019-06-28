Google to build new private subsea cable between Portugal and South Africa

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Google is reportedly building a new private subsea cable that will connect Portugal and South Africa.

As TechCrunch reports, the new project, called Equiano, will be built by Alcatel Submarine networks and will be able to carry 20 times the capacity of the last cable built to serve in the region. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2021.

Named after Nigerian writer and abolitionist Olaudah Equiano, the project is said to be the first subsea cable using optical switching at the fiber pair level, making it easier to allocate capacity as needed. (ANI)

