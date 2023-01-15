Google to enable Bluetooth usability for Stadia controller

Washington [US], January 15, (ANI): After American tech giant Google recently announced that it will be winding down its Stadia service, speculations became rife regarding its controller's future, which was tied to the service.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related outlet, the company has now announced that it will be releasing a self-serve tool that will allow customers to enable Bluetooth on the Stadia controller.

This was a dormant feature of the controller that was disabled in firmware. Once enabled, the Stadia controller can then be used as a standard Bluetooth controller with other devices.



It is something that cannot be done presently as the Stadia controller was meant to connect and work directly with the Stadia cloud service, reported GSM Arena.

The update should allow Stadia customers to keep using the controller with other devices instead of it becoming useless after January 18, which is the date given by Google.

Google also released one final game, 'Worm Game', for Stadia players before the service shuts down next Wednesday. This was a game that has been in use internally for years and was used by the team to test Stadia's features.

It's an intentionally no-frills, minimal title that likely would have never seen the light of day had the service not shut down. In a way it is a cool Easter egg to experience the game that was used to test and build the service, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

