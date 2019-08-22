According to 9to5 Google, the purported home speaker will pack a built-in wall mount, improved sound with higher maximum volume and better bass.
According to 9to5 Google, the purported home speaker will pack a built-in wall mount, improved sound with higher maximum volume and better bass.

Google to launch second-gen 'Nest Mini': Report

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:13 IST

California [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Google confirmed at its annual I/O developer conference that its Google Home line of smart speakers will eventually be renamed to the Nest-centric brand. It is now reported that the company will launch a second-generation Nest Mini with upgraded features.
According to 9to5 Google, the purported home speaker will pack a built-in wall mount, improved sound with higher maximum volume and better bass.
The second-generation Nest Mini is also speculated to include a 3.5mm stereo jack, placing it in competition with the Amazon Echo Dot. In addition to that, a proximity sensor is also expected for possible gesture support. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:13 IST

Russia sends humanoid aboard Soyuz test flight to the ISS

Moscow [Russia], Aug 22 (ANI): Russia's space agency -- Roscosmos -- has launched a new Soyuz booster to the International Space Station (ISS). Unlike other flights, this booster has a special traveller onboard.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:07 IST

Jabra launches PanaCast panoramic-4K video conferencing solution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Audio solution provider, Jabra on Thursday announced Jabra PanaCast, a video conferencing solution.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:06 IST

Google ditches sweet names, to call Android Q as simply 'Android 10'

California [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): In contrast to its naming tradition for Android, this year Google has decided to keep it simple and call the next iteration, Android Q, as 'Android 10'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:23 IST

Researchers develop colour-changing artificial chameleon skin

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Researchers have developed artificial chameleon skin that changes its colour when exposed to light.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:55 IST

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone with in-screen fingerprint launched

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Xiaomi has announced the Mi A3 smartphone for the Indian market. The Android One smartphone boasts AI-enabled triple camera setup at the back and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:51 IST

Data breach of porn site Luscious exposed private details of millions

California [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): A major data breach of adult site Luscious reportedly put to risk personal data of over one million users.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:51 IST

No plans for Xbox exclusive games for Switch or PS4: Microsoft

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Microsoft has announced that it has no plans to release more Xbox exclusive games on other consoles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Gmail will fix your grammar using AI in hastily written emails

California [USA], August 21 (ANI): Gmail wants to make sure every email you send is perfect when it comes to grammar and spelling. The service has announced new capabilities that will fix the errors for you.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST

Chtrbox launches Boombox to easily search for influencers

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], August 21 (ANI): Chtrbox, Indian influencer marketing company, today announced the launch of Boombox, a new discovery tool to shortlist celebrities and influencers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST

10 atoms thick heat shield to guard electronic devices

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Researchers revealed that in case of excessive heating of electronic devices, a few layers of atomically thin materials stacked up will not only provide insulation but also make gadgets more compact.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:02 IST

Google Docs gets live edits feature for visually impaired users

California [USA], August 21 (ANI): Google Docs is making it easier for the visually impaired to keep track of real-time updates made by collaborators in a given document with a new feature.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:27 IST

Twitter crashes gobally, including India; back online

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter crashed on Wednesday according to users in several parts of the world, including India. It was back online after over an hour.

Read More
iocl