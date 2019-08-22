Google to launch second-gen 'Nest Mini': Report

California [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Google confirmed at its annual I/O developer conference that its Google Home line of smart speakers will eventually be renamed to the Nest-centric brand. It is now reported that the company will launch a second-generation Nest Mini with upgraded features.

According to 9to5 Google, the purported home speaker will pack a built-in wall mount, improved sound with higher maximum volume and better bass.

The second-generation Nest Mini is also speculated to include a 3.5mm stereo jack, placing it in competition with the Amazon Echo Dot. In addition to that, a proximity sensor is also expected for possible gesture support. (ANI)

