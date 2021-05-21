Google to open its first physical retail store

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Tech giant Google recently revealed that it would be opening its first-ever physical retail store in New York City this summer.

According to Mashable, located at 15th and 9th Streets, the Chelsea location will host "an extensive selection of products made by Google," including Nests, Pixel phones, Fitbit devices, and much more.



Like any other tech product store, the Google store will also have its own experts on hand to help troubleshoot issues with products and host their how-to demonstrations.

Google said in a blog post that its main motivation for opening the store is to let customers experience Google hardware before buying. However, recognising that the pandemic has altered how most people shop, the Google store will also have handy pickup options and an online presence, which is now live at GoogleStore.com.

Considering the plethora of competing Apple Stores, it's a little surprising that a physical Google store hasn't existed until now. Though, it would be interesting to know what catchy name will Google come up with for its resident experts and to measure up to Apple's Genius Bar. (ANI)

