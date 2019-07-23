Google to pay USD 11 million to end lawsuit alleging age discrimination against job candidates

California [USA], July 23 (ANI): Google has reportedly agreed to pay USD 11 million in damages to end a lawsuit that claimed it discriminated against job seekers who were 40 years or older in age.

Google promotes itself as an equal opportunity workplace. However, one of the lead plaintiffs and job seekers, Cheryl Fillekes said that she interviewed four times at Google but was never offered a position, despite her qualifications, over her age, Cnet reports.

The company has denied that it intentionally discriminated against the plaintiffs or job applicants over their age. However, it has agreed to pay as well as train its managers on age bias. The settlement is said to be about USD 35,000 for each of the 227 people who joined the lawsuit. (ANI)

