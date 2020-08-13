Google to re-add Calendar app to Android Auto

Washington D.C. [USA], August 12 (ANI): Tech giant Google is all set to roll out a new update to Android Auto which will allow the car software to regain its smart features including the Calendar application.

According to The Verge, the Calendar application will allow users to view the information related to their next appointments. The feature will also give driving directions to the users in case they had added a location to the calendar entry.

The application was previously removed by Goole in its 2019's redesign. The company had replaced it with a button that simply reads the appointments loud via the Google Assistant.

As per The Verge, the new feature also adds relevant shortcuts to the Calendar application. (ANI)

