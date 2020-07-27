Google to replace certain Nest Thermostats that can't connect to wi-fi

California [US], July 27 (ANI): Tech giant Google has announced that Nest thermostat owners, who encountered a 'w5' error, would have their thermostats replaced if the normal troubleshooting steps failed.

According to Mashable, Google has acknowledged the existence of a hardware fault leading to the w5 error some Nest owners and it is still not clear exactly what is causing the problem, However, the company will replace thermostats if the normal troubleshooting steps don't work.

Google has confirmed the same in a statement provided to Android Police. A part of the statement read, "This does not affect the thermostat's ability to control the customer's heating and cooling system in the home, but does impact the user's ability to manage the thermostat remotely.

The statement further read, "If a user sees this [w5] error and it can't be resolved through troubleshooting, they are prompted to contact customer support for assistance and will be issued a replacement device."

There's also a support page specifically for those running into a w5 error on their Nest thermostat. Google's statement noted that only "a very small number" of users are affected by the issue, though a lengthy support thread dating back to November 2019 and its 200+ replies suggests otherwise. (ANI)

