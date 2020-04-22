Google to roll out 'Hey Google' sensitivity feature for smart devices

Washington DC [USA], April 22 (ANI): Google will be rolling out the 'Hey Google' feature to customise voice detection sensitivity on Google Assistant devices.

The "Hey Google" Sensitivity feature will display a slider that will allow users to increase or reduce the sensitivity with which Google Assistant devices pick up the "Hey Google" command, the Verge reported.

Last year in September, Google had confirmed an update that would allow users to adjust listening sensitivity.

The new setting is meant to decrease accidental activations of the user's Assistant. (ANI)

