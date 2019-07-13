California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Google has announced updates to its Voice web app for easier and faster calling.
As the official blog explains, the improvements include an always-visible call panel, one-click calling, quick access to mic and audio settings, and more.
The updated Google Voice web app is available to all G Suite editions with Google Voice licenses. It is being rolled out gradually and may take up to 15 days for feature visibility starting this week. (ANI)
Google Voice app updated with easier navigation, quick calling features
ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:43 IST
