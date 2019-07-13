Google Voice app updated with easier navigation, quick calling features

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Google has announced updates to its Voice web app for easier and faster calling.

As the official blog explains, the improvements include an always-visible call panel, one-click calling, quick access to mic and audio settings, and more.

The updated Google Voice web app is available to all G Suite editions with Google Voice licenses. It is being rolled out gradually and may take up to 15 days for feature visibility starting this week. (ANI)

