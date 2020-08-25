Google's Dinosaur browser game 'Dino Swords' gets modified

California [US], Aug 24 (ANI): Tech giant Google has entered 'Dino Swords', a modified version of its hidden Dinosaur runner game that pops up in Chrome when people are offline. It has been created by a partnership between Internet collective MSCHF and 100 Thieves.

According to The Verge, the new modified version gives the adorable, granulated T-Rex an assortment of weapons to use. The weapons are bound to various keys that players can use, but there's a catch. Some of the weapons will lead to self-inflicted damage.

Daniel Greenberg, MSCHF's head of strategy, told The Verge that the Google's "Dino game is the final holdover from the golden age of things like Addicting Games and Miniclip games," adding that modding the game is "just making it truer to form."

With the modded update, the Dino game has become a classic web browser game from an earlier era,

Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag, 100 Thieves owner and CEO, said, "' Dino Swords' is our take on the classic Chrome dinosaur runner game, made extravagant with 26 weapons to help your runs. Many of them pay homage to classic video game weapons, some of them are totally OP, and some are completely useless. There's even a few easter eggs that are pretty hard to unlock."

However, the arsenal being introduced in the game is almost ridiculous, but the 100 Thieves team is hoping that people who play the game will put it good use.

Nadeshot said in his statement, there are "some awesome prizes for the people who are able to show they're the best 'Dino Swords' players in the world," although it is unclear what those prizes are. (ANI)

