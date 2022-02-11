Google's dynamic colour themes now coming to more Android 12 smartphones

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): One of Android 12's marquee new features has been the Material You dynamic theme and while it's still a Pixel exclusive, Google has now revealed that it's coming to a growing list of Android devices.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme and Tecno phones will get the new option soon but no concrete timeline was provided.



Google also showcased a preview of various Android phones running Gmail with the new color theming option.

Android Product Manager Rohan Shah also revealed that Google is working with more OEMs to ensure that key design APIs such as dynamic color are working consistently across the Android ecosystem.

A recent report had suggested that Material You-style dynamic themes may soon become a prerequisite for all phones launching with Android 12. (ANI)

