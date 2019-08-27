Google's Nest Hello can tell if your package has arrived

California [USA], August 27 (ANI): Google is making progress with machine learning and its latest feat is adding smarter abilities for its Nest Aware subscribers.

Starting today, Nest Aware subscribers will receive a notification when their Nest Hello doorbell detects that a package has been delivered, the official blog explains.

With the help of machine learning, the Nest cameras are able to identify packages independently, eliminating the task of waiting around for delivery. (ANI)

