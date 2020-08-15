Google's next Wear OS update will launch apps up to 20 pc faster

Washington D.C. [USA], August 14 (ANI): Google's new update to its Wear Operating System (OS) comes with a promise of a new weather application, faster speed movements, and a hassle-free pairing.

According to The Verge, the most significant update in the wearables is that of the CPU improvements which according to Google will be offering more than 20 percent faster starting times for applications.

The tech giant will also be adding the support of Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100 Plus chipsets. (ANI)

