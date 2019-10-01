GoPro launches Hero 8 Black for vloggers

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Aimed at the new-age vloggers, GoPro has officially announced its Hero 8 Black action camera.

The GoPro Hero 8 Black can record 4K at up to 60fps. One of the major highlights is that it comes with optional 'Mods' for enhanced output. As The Verge reports, these Mods include a high-quality microphone, a small LED light, and a flip-up display.

The Hero 8 Black costs USD 399, while the Display Mod which is a 1.9-inch screen costs USD 79, and the Media Mod that contains a small microphone and ports built-in for attaching accessories, costs USD 79. (ANI)

