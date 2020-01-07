GoPro to release fix for Karma drones this week

California [USA], Jan 7 (ANI): GoPro Karma drones worldwide were unable to fly since the beginning of the year. The company has now announced that it will release a fix for the issue.

As The Verge notes, GoPro is testing a resolution and the firmware update will be released within this week that will make Karma drones fly again.

GoPro explained that the Karma drones were experiencing an issue connecting to the World Magnetic Model that improves positioning accuracy. The issue was triggered on January 1st. The Karma drones were discontinued in January 2018. (ANI)

