Grammarly now integrates with Microsoft Word

California [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): You will now be able to write error-free copies with the integration of Grammarly with Microsoft Word, the company has announced.



The tool is now available for Word on Mac and Word online. Grammarly will provide all the writing suggestions right within the document you are working on.



Once you download the free tool for Word, the suggestions about grammar, clarity, and vocabulary will appear in a panel on the right side. (ANI)

