GreyOrange deploys first-of-its kind AI sorter in Philippines

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:39 IST

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Software and robotics platform GreyOrange announced the deployment of 12,000 picks per hour Sorter that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
The automated sorting solution, deployed for QuadX, a Philippines-based cross-border digital logistics and e-commerce payment processing service, is capable of sorting up to 1,50,000 packages in 12 hours, the official press release notes.
The 12,000 per hour Sorter, combines two 6,000 per hour sorters, each with 11 arms and capable of sorting up to 480 and 240 unique destinations with and without pre-sorting, respectively. It is the QuadX's first-ever installation of an automated sorting facility system. (ANI)

