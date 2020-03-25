GSMA announces MWC 2020 refunds for attendees, exhibitors

London [United Kingdom], Mar 25 (ANI): One of the biggest tech events, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, which was due to be held in Barcelona on 24-27 February, was cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. Now, its organiser GSMA has announced refund packages to the attendees.

GSMA will offer 100 per cent refund of tickets to all attendees. Meanwhile, clients with spend up to 5,000-pound sterling will have either cash equivalent to 100 per cent of 2020 paid fees or a cumulative fee credit of 125 per cent of 2020 paid fees over three years, the official statement notes. The cash component is for exhibitors who did not cancel their attendance for the event.

Those with more spend can avail 50 per cent cash equivalent of the paid fee, up to 150,000-pound sterling or cumulative fees credit of 125 per cent, paid over three years. For the next MWC 2021 edition, GSMA will roll back the rates to those used in 2019. (ANI)

