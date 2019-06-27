Hacker steals USD 4.2 million crypto coins from Bitrue

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], June 27 (ANI): A hacker reportedly broke into the systems of Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue, stealing around USD 4.2 million worth of crypto coins XRP and ADA.

Bitrue explained in an official tweet that a hacker exploited a vulnerability in its Risk Control team's second review process to access the personal funds of about 90 Bitrue users, Mashable reports.

The hackers stole 9.3 million XRP and 2.5 million ADA coins in total. The company has assured affected users that the lost funds will be fully returned. It is also reviewing its security measures to prevent future attacks. (ANI)

