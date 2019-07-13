Hackers steal USD 32 million in cryptocurrency from Bitpoint

Tokyo [Japan], July 12 (ANI): Another day, another crypto hack. Japan's Bitpoint is the latest victim to fall prey to hackers who reportedly stole USD 32 million in crypto assets from the licensed exchange.

According to CoinDesk, Bitpoint has halted all services including trading, deposit, and withdrawal of all crypto assets after it noticed the irregular withdrawal.

It isn't clear which type of assets were lost. However, Bitpoint's parent company, Remixpoint Inc said that USD 23 million of the stolen assets belonged to its customers. (ANI)

