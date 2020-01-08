Las Vegas [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Consumer electronics giant Haier showcased its next-gen smart home experience ecosystem at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.
The experiences draw upon more than 40 products across Haier's portfolio of brands, focusing on user-based customisation.
The Smart Life space demonstrated how each room in a smart home could be customized based on user requirements and budget, the official release notes.
The Smart Kitchen experience demonstrated the use of a Haier PAD to identify the origin and date of ingredients, view recipes and select seasonal produce. (ANI)
Haier showcases new smart home ecosystem at CES 2020
ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:55 IST
