Haier showcases new smart home ecosystem at CES 2020

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Consumer electronics giant Haier showcased its next-gen smart home experience ecosystem at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

The experiences draw upon more than 40 products across Haier's portfolio of brands, focusing on user-based customisation.

The Smart Life space demonstrated how each room in a smart home could be customized based on user requirements and budget, the official release notes.

The Smart Kitchen experience demonstrated the use of a Haier PAD to identify the origin and date of ingredients, view recipes and select seasonal produce. (ANI)

