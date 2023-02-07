Harry Potter's wizarding world to get first transgender character in upcoming 'Hogwarts Legacy' game

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): The upcoming 'Hogwarts Legacy' game, set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World more than a century ago, is set to feature the franchise's first transgender character.

According to Variety, an American media company, the new Harry Potter-based open-world role-playing game introduces players to Sirona Ryan, the landlord of the Three Broomsticks pub in the game's Hogsmeade Village -- who informs players that her peers took some time to understand she "was actually a witch, not a wizard."

Given that Rowling has sparked tremendous controversy in recent years for making anti-trans sentiments, the obvious presence of a trans character in the Wizarding World is noteworthy.



'Hogwarts Legacy' takes players on an "epic journey" as a fifth-year Hogwarts student endowed with the unusual ability to "tap into ancient, powerful magic," reported Variety.

As a beginner wizard, players can explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area while learning spells and potions.

"J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game... While remaining true to J.K. Rowling's original vision, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World," the game's official site read.

As per Variety, 'Hogwarts Legacy' will be released worldwide on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC; it will be released on April 4 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on July 25 for Nintendo Switch. The basic edition of the game costs USD 69.99. (ANI)

