Here's why Zoom is asking users to upgrade app before May 30

California [US], May 28 (ANI): The video communications company Zoom made an announcement recently urging Zoom Rooms admins and users to update their app for new enhanced features and security updates that arrived with its release Zoom 5.0, before May 30.

The company has gotten under major scrutiny over security and privacy-related issues ever since the reports of Zoombombing came to light.

According to Mashable, the company said in a blog post, "Beginning May 30, 2020, all Zoom clients and Zoom Rooms must be on version 5.0 or greater to join any meetings, as GCM encryption will be fully enabled for all meetings. Upgrade to the latest Zoom Rooms software in your Zoom Admin Portal for both your room computer and your Zoom Rooms Controller as soon as you can. On May 30, Zoom will cut overall accounts to GCM encryption".

All Zoom rooms will have enhanced encryption between Zoom Rooms Controller and Zoom Rooms enabled starting June 30, 2020, the company further added. So, Zoom Rooms Controllers (including Zoom Rooms Scheduling Displays) will not function if they are not running the minimum versions.

Users are advised to update their Zoom Rooms controller software to meet the minimum versions manually or by using Zoom Device Management (ZDM) in the admin portal.


