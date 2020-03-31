Hero Group pledges Rs 100 cr for COVID-19 relief efforts

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): As India fights the coronavirus outbreak, the Hero Group has pledged Rs 100 crore towards the relief efforts.

The Group, which includes the country's largest two-wheeler Hero MotoCorp, on Monday said in a statement that half of this sum, Rs 50 crore, will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts. (ANI)

