Hitting robots could put you in the wanted list

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): If you don't like the idea of security robots, you shouldn't at least hit them. They are here to help you. At least, that's what the makers of robot cops deployed in Hayward, California, believe.

Earlier this month, Knightscope K5 - a garage attendant robot - built by Knightscope was allegedly beaten up by a person who has been captured on video by the battered bot, the company wrote on its official website.

The company has sought public assistance to identify the young perpetrator from the clip who damaged the 400+lbs, expensive robot. The bot is equipped with video, audio and license plate recognition technology. (ANI)

