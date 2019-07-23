Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro with pop-up selfie cameras launched

Shenzhen [China], July 23 (ANI): Huawei's sub-brand Honor has added two new smartphone models to its portfolio today, Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro which boast 6.59-inch bezel-less displays and 16-megapixel pop-up selfie cameras.

Honor 9X comes in 4GB/6GB RAM configuration with 64GB/128GB internal storage. The Honor 9X Pro is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage.

The Pro model also features a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor, Android Authority reports.

Both models are equipped with an octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, and run Android 9.0 Pie. Price of the Honor 9X starts at around USD 203 and will release in China on July 30. The Honor 9X Pro is listed at around USD 320 will release on August 9th. (ANI)

