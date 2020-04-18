Host your next Zoom call with 'Star Wars' backgrounds

California [USA], April 18 (ANI): You can now make your Zoom or Skype call look like you're travelling to a galaxy far, far away, thanks to the official Star Wars website that has introduced 'Star Wars universe' themed backgrounds.

According to The Verge, the backgrounds, pulled from across the 'Star Wars universe', let you pretend that you are on a variety of 'Star Wars locations'.

The added fun factor is that the new backgrounds have all the characters removed from the shots, allowing you to take the role of your favourite hero from the franchise.

Disney and Lucasfilm are the first companies to offer high-quality cinematic backgrounds to use with Zoom or other video chat apps. (ANI)

