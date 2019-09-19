Huawei confirms Mate 30 Pro will not have Google apps

Shenzhen [China], Sept 19 (ANI): Huawei recently launched its Mate 30 Pro and now the company has confirmed that Google apps will be absent from the flagship smartphone.

As The Verge reports, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer products division declared that the company has been forced to drop Google's Mobile Services licence on the new Mate 30 series of devices.

Huawei was placed on the US entity list over national security concerns. As a result, US companies are banned from doing business with the Chinese giant, making it impossible to ship the Mate 30 Pro with pre-installed Google apps or services. (ANI)

