Huawei fires over 600 employees at US unit after blacklisting

Shenzhen [China], July 23 (ANI): Huawei has reportedly laid off more than 50 per cent of its researchers unit at its Futurewei subsidiary in response to the US' blacklisting of the company.

According to Cnet, 600 of the 850 researchers at the Futurewei subsidiary of Huawei lost their jobs. The US-based research unit recorded USD 510 million in operating costs last year.

Huawei said that eligible employees will be offered severance packages, including both pay and benefits. US President Donald Trump has reportedly agreed to award licensing deals between US companies and Huawei. (ANI)

