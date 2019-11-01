Huawei is working on iPad Pro competitor, leaks reveal

Shenzhen [China], Nov 1 (ANI): Huawei is reportedly working on a tablet device that looks like the Apple iPad Pro, according to the leaked renders.

Serial leaker Evan Blass tweeted a picture of the purported Huawei tablet that is likely to be called as the 'MatePad Pro', Engadget reports.

Based on the renders, the device will feature thin bezels and support the company's M-Pen stylus along with the smart magnetic keyboard. There could be two colour choices- black and white. (ANI)

