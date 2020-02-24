Huawei MatePad Pro 5G takes on Apple iPad Pro with wireless, reverse charging

Shenzhen [China], Feb 24 (ANI): The title of the world's first tablet with wireless charging goes to the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G which not only takes on the Apple iPad Pro in terms of aesthetics but goes a step further with its specifications.

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G is equipped with a 10.8-inch LCD display, Kirin 990 5G SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB internal storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, and an optional M-pencil, the official website notes.

It is the first tablet to support 27W wireless charging and up to 7.5W reverse wireless charging with its 7,250mAh battery. This basically means a compatible smartphone can also draw juice from the MatePad Pro 5G wirelessly. (ANI)

