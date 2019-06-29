Huawei permitted to buy goods from US companies

Shenzhen [China], June 29 (ANI): The US government has permitted embattled Chinese giant Huawei to buy goods from US companies following more than a month of adding it to an 'entity list' which forbids business with the nation.

According to Tech Crunch, US President Donald Trump's administration has provided some relief to the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer following a meeting with Chinese premier Xi Jinping at the G20 summit.

The President has specified that US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei where there's no great national security problem. Meanwhile, Huawei has already taken steps to reduce its reliance on American companies by developing its own OS and backup chips. (ANI)