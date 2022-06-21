Huawei's FreeBuds Pro 2 to launch 'soon'

Shenzhen [China], June 20 (ANI): Putting an end to rumours, Huawei has confirmed that the next generation Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 will be arriving this month.

According to GSM Arena, the company shared a 'coming soon' tweet, confirming that the premium TWS buds will be revealed in three days. Its images suggest that the black grille will be one of the three microphones that will be used for noise cancellation on the new buds.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 will surpass its predecessor with a 47dB noise reduction (up from 40dB). Additionally, they will offer high-quality sound thanks to a new dual-driver design and tuning by French audio firm Devialet.



The buds will be Hi-Res Audio certified and will have a 'Triple Adaptive Equalizer' available in the companion app. Another improvement over the old model is the IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

It is not a coincidence that Huawei picked the 'Blue Silver' colourway for the teaser image as it's a new addition to the monochrome colour palette used by the original Pro buds.

Anyway, the tweet comes from Huawei's global Twitter account, so this launch will not be limited to just China. Rumour has it that the FreeBuds Pro 2 will cost around EUR 200 in Europe, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

