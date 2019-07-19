Huawei's Hongmeng OS is not an Android alternative, says VP

Shenzhen [China], July 19 (ANI): Following the US' trade restrictions, Huawei has been working on developing its own Hongmeng OS. It was previously reported as an alternative to Google's Android. Now the company has revealed that it is in fact not meant for smartphones at all.

Huawei's Senior Vice President Catherine Chen said that the Hongmeng OS is not designed for smartphones or to be an alternative to the Android system, Xinhua reported.

Chen explained that the Hongmeng OS contains fewer lines of codes, which make it very secure. It also has extremely low latency compared to a smartphone OS. She further stressed that Huawei intends to continue using Android in its devices. (ANI)

