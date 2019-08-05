Huawei's HongMeng OS to go on sale in Q4: Report

Shenzhen [China], Aug 5 (ANI): Huawei is reportedly planning to bring its HongMeng OS as early as Q4 this year, at a price suiting the price-conscious market of China.

According to Global Times, Huawei will release HongMeng OS at its developer's conference on August 9 in China. It is expected that the first batch of devices equipped with the OS will be the Honor smart TV series.

Huawei is likely to put the first HongMeng OS-smartphone at the end of the year, priced at around 2,000 yuan. The company plans to extend the OS to other fields facilitating IoT such as autonomous driving, remote medical services, and industrial control. (ANI)

