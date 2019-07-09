Huawei's own HongMeng OS is 60 per cent faster than Android but lacks own app store: Report

Shenzhen [China], July 8 (ANI): Huawei has been working on its own operating system as an alternative to Android to reduce its dependence on Google following the US trade restrictions.

According to a Cnet report, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said that the proprietary HongMeng OS is likely to be 60 per cent faster than Android referring to a report by state-owned Global Times.

Zhengfei said that HongMeng OS is designed to connect across multiple devices however it lacks an alternative to Google's Play Store. Huawei is now working on creating that alternative. Huawei is testing the OS with tech giants including Tencent, Vivo, and Oppo. It is expected to be released in the next few months. (ANI)

