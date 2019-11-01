Hulu users can now download on Android devices

California [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Hulu has announced download support for Android devices and Fire TV tablets.

Hulu tweeted that users who subscribe to ad-free plans will be able to download and watch offline using the supported devices.

In an official blog, the company notes that content from Premium Add-ons will not be downloadable on Hulu. Users can have up to 25 episodes and movies downloaded at one time on up to five devices. (ANI)

