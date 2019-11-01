Representative Image
Hulu users can now download on Android devices

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:19 IST

California [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Hulu has announced download support for Android devices and Fire TV tablets.
Hulu tweeted that users who subscribe to ad-free plans will be able to download and watch offline using the supported devices.
In an official blog, the company notes that content from Premium Add-ons will not be downloadable on Hulu. Users can have up to 25 episodes and movies downloaded at one time on up to five devices. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:16 IST

iPhone 11 Pro users complain iOS 13.2 is killing background apps...

California [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Users of iPhone 11 Pro and iPad Pro are reportedly complaining that the latest iOS 13.2 is aggressively killing background apps.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:16 IST

Huawei is working on iPad Pro competitor, leaks reveal

Shenzhen [China], Nov 1 (ANI): Huawei is reportedly working on a tablet device that looks like the Apple iPad Pro, according to the leaked renders.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:13 IST

Google adds web-based VR support in latest Chrome update

California [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): After killing its Daydream mobile-based VR project, Google is preparing its Chrome browser to make it VR-friendly.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:09 IST

Nintendo to soon release 'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer beta

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Nintendo has announced that it is bringing multiplayer mode to its 'Mario Kart Tour'.

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:09 IST

Yamaha Music launches new Alexa-enabled soundbars in India

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Yamaha announced today two new soundbars, Yamaha YAS 109 and Yamaha YAS 209, in India that come with built-in Alexa support.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:56 IST

Apple Card will make it easier to buy that expensive iPhone

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): At its quarterly earnings call Apple announced a new update to its Apple Card that will make it easier for users to buy a new iPhone.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:46 IST

Instagram to shut down snoopy 'Like Patrol' app

California [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): An app called Like Patrol which takes Instagram's defunct 'Following' Tab to a creepier level is reportedly violating the Facebook-owned company's rules and is likely to be shut down soon.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Twitter is banning all political ads on platform

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): Twitter has announced that it will ban all political ads on its platform globally.

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:41 IST

Global smartphone shipments return to growth in Q3, 2019:...

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): People are finally buying smartphones, adding to the positive growth of the worldwide smartphone market, according to the latest data by research firm Strategy Analytics.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:10 IST

Indians are least active, second-most sleep-deprived, reveals...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indians are the least active and second-most sleep deprived according to a study conducted by fitness device maker Fitbit.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:09 IST

DJI launches smallest Mavic drone yet

Shenzhen [China], Oct 30 (ANI): DJI has announced the Mavic Mini, its smallest drone in the Mavic lineup, priced at USD 399.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:05 IST

Facebook Portal bug lets users display others' pictures without...

California [USA], October 30 (ANI): App analyst Jane Manchun Wong has uncovered a security loophole in Facebook Portal that allows users to add another user's photo album to their own Superframe, without permission.

