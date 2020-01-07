Hyundai Motor, Uber join hands to develop shared air taxis

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 7 (ANI): Hyundai Motor announced a partnership with ride-hailing service Uber at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 to build air taxis for the aerial rideshare network of the future.

Hyundai also unveiled a four-seater aircraft concept called SA-1 which is capable of reaching top speeds of up to 180 miles per hour and fly at an altitude of 1,000 to 2,000 feet above the ground, TechCrunch notes.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai will produce and deploy the air vehicles while Uber will provide airspace support services, connections to ground transportation and customer interfaces through an aerial rideshare network. (ANI)

