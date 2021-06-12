Idris Elba launches 'Coupledom' podcast

Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): Idris Elba, who is an actor, writer, producer, director and DJ, is adding a new achievement to his already impressive resume. The star will soon become a podcast host!

As per Variety, Idris and his wife Sabrina Elba have launched Audible original podcast titled 'Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba'.

The six-part podcast series created by Idris, and model and co-founder of S'able Labs, Sabrina, sees them dig into what makes successful relationships thrive with some of the world's most renowned duos.

Guests include Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, Ben and Jerry, Christian Louboutin and Mika, Nadiya and Abdal Hussain, Tommy and Codie Oliver and Mary and Sharon Bishop Baldwin.

The podcast for the Amazon-backed Audible is executive produced by the Elbas and co-produced by Awfully Nice and S'able Labs, the Elbas' recently launched partnerships brand. It also features an original score by Amanda Jones in collaboration with Idris.



Speaking about the upcoming podcast series, Sabrina said, "Coupledom, to myself and Idris, means the realm of shared experiences between two partners in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes."

She added, "In our Audible original podcast, we've truly been able to explore 'Coupledom' through some of the world's most interesting duos for honest, unguarded discussions about all the complexities of living a shared life. I've taken so many lessons from our guests' unique partnerships and I hope listeners of the podcast will be just as inspired as I have been."

Aurelie De Troyer, senior VP of international content at Audible, added, "Idris and Sabrina have found a powerful opportunity for our listeners to self-develop in business, love and life. They bring a diverse range of incredibly successful couples to the table, drilling in to how they tick, revealing lessons for us all to learn from and to apply in different aspects of our lives."

Troyer further said, "The podcast allows us to hear the honest and intimate stories about the Elbas' own struggles, whilst also bringing us closer to their guests than we've ever been before. We are excited about our own collaboration with Idris and Sabrina who debut in podcasting with Audible."

'Coupledom' will be available from June 24. (ANI)

