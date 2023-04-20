In Pics | From logo haircut tattoo to selfie request with Tim Cook, fans throng Apple India stores

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Finally, the wait is over! Apple opened India's second retail store called the 'Apple Saket', in New Delhi today, amid loud cheers and claps.

A beaming Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed the customers to India's second Apple retail store in Saket at the famous Select Citywalk Mall.



Loud cheers rang out as the Apple CEO threw open the doors of the first India store and many excited gadget enthusiasts were seen posing with Cook for selfies.





Cook received a warm welcome from one of Apple's fans who bowed down to greet him.



Just look at the crowd eagerly waiting to touch the Apple products in the store. And also witness the huge store with glass walls around it.





All smiles and excited people in the frame.



The craze of Apple was seen not only on bags, t-shirts of the crowd but there was one of the fans who got an Apple logo designed on the back of his head. And not only that he also posed with two iPhones in his hands.





Take a look at some of the iPhones displayed at the centre.



A sweet request by a fan to Tim Cook for a picture but in an 'Apple' way.



A person holding an iPad with a message on it that read, "TIM JUST ONE PHOTO PLEASE."

On Tuesday, Cook inaugurated India's first retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).



Artists took part in celebrations and shake their legs on the dhol beats.



Apart from the loud cheer and selfies, what caught the eye during Apple store's inauguration in Mumbai was the reaction of Tim Cook when a fan brought a more than 33-year-old Macintosh Classic machine to the store.



Cook couldn't believe his eyes and was surprised at seeing an old Macintosh Classic machine. His reaction was priceless.

Coming back to Delhi store, it will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

"Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple's operations in India run on 100 per cent renewable energy and are carbon neutral," the statement added.

Apple said the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, the statement said customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. "Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," it added.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India will mark a significant expansion of the US tech giant in the country, offering their personalised services and experiences to customers.

Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products in the country.

Apple started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling. In India, the US tech giant is partnering with the top three global smartphone manufacturers -- Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron. (ANI)