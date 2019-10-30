Indians are least active, second-most sleep-deprived, reveals Fitbit study

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indians are the least active and second-most sleep deprived according to a study conducted by fitness device maker Fitbit.

Based on Fitbit sleep data insights from across 18 countries, Indians have an average nightly sleep of 7 hours 1 minute, after Japanese who get an average sleep of 6 hours 47 minutes. Indians are also the least active with a walking average of just 6533 steps daily, the official release notes.

The most active country is Hong Kong with an average of 10133 steps daily while Ireland ranks last in the list of sleep deprivation with people sleeping an average of 7 hours and 57 minutes. (ANI)

