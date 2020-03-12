Indians can now shop on Alexa using voice commands

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Amazon Alexa users in India will now be able to shop for products online using voice commands.

Amazon has added what it calls 'Speak to Shop'. As the official blog notes, voice commands can be used to search for products, add a product to cart, check order status, or proceed to checkout.

Some of the search and shopping phrases include, "Alexa, I want green tea,", Alexa, 'Add Nescafe Classic 200g to my cart'", "Alexa, Show me sarees," and "Alexa, Where is my delivery". Initially, voice-supported shopping is available on the Amazon shopping app on Android devices. (ANI)

